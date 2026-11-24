CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Baptist Medical Center Clay is expanding its sixth floor by adding 36 inpatient beds to address rising health care demand in Clay County. The hospital expansion is expected to create roughly 100 jobs.

The expansion comes as population growth places increasing pressure on local infrastructure and medical facilities across the county. Hospital inpatient volume has been expanding by 11% annually, creating an ongoing need for additional bed capacity.

Edward Hubel, hospital president at Baptist Medical Center Clay, said the facility requires more room to keep pace with patient needs. “Inpatient volume growing. At 11% per year, we need additional bed to create that capacity so we can care for those patients in the future,” Hubel said.

According to U.S. Census data, Clay County’s population grew 10% from 2020 to 2025. The census estimated that the county had roughly 240,000 total residents last year.

Hospital projections indicate that local growth will continue over the next decade. “We project that the population of Clay County will hit the 250,000 mark in 2030,” Hubel said.

In addition to general population growth, Hubel pointed to significant shifts among older residents, noting, “Clay County, is projected at a 23% increase in seniors 65 and above.”

Baptist officials said the inpatient bed expansions are part of planning care for that aging demographic while continuing to serve the entire community.

To expand access to providers and specialized care, the hospital is also constructing a third medical office building on campus. “We’re here to meet the health and well-being of those that we serve in this community,” Hubel said.

The 36 new inpatient beds are expected to open in fall 2027. Construction on the third medical office building is expected to be completed by 2028.

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