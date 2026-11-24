ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In America’s oldest city, a statue, park, and plaza were unveiled in honor of Robert B. Hayling, a man involved in one of America’s oldest fights – civil rights.

The statue and plaza, envisioned since 2022, came to fruition on Tuesday. But the surrounding park in St. Augustine has borne Dr. Hayling’s name since 2016.

Action News Jax spoke to Dr. Hayling’s daughter, Crystal. She said, “It’s a funny thing because my dad always said, ‘Oh, I don’t need a statue or anything named after me.’”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dr. Hayling was a dentist and civil rights leader who helped desegregate St. Augustine in the 1960s. In 1964, it was the only Florida city to arrest and jail Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was later transferred to the Duval County jail for security.

Jamie D. Perkins, Director of St. Augustine Community Services, said, “If it had not been for his work that he contributed, Dr. King probably would’ve never have visited St. Augustine, and quite frankly, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 may not have been passed.”

Several historians noted that the statue sits in the shadow of the area where Dr. Hayling and others were beaten by the Ku Klux Klan after observing one of their rallies in September 1963.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“My mother was pregnant with me when the Ku Klux Klan shut up our house,” Crystal Hayling said. “So I was born in Tallahassee because my mom and sisters fled the city.”

St. Augustine’s first Black mayor stood alongside current mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline, who fought to erect this tribute.

Sikes-Kline said, “In 2013, there were objections, difficult conversations and a contentious nomination process. I found myself having to make the case for contributions that were to me undeniable.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

David Nolan, with Accord Museum Inc., said, “Dr. Hayling went from being one of the most hated men in Saint Augustine, becoming the most honored citizen.”

Additional improvements like a walking path, restrooms, and a sitting area will be added to the park.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.