JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Riverside Arts Market faces an $80,000 loss in Cultural Council grant funding following the passage of Florida Amendment Three earlier this fall. The measure immediately altered how arts and cultural programming in the city is funded heading into next year.

Riverside Arts Market, an arts and cultural organization based in Jacksonville, announced that the grant reduction directly impacts personnel who run its weekly events. “This funding directly supports the paid staff that organizes, manages, and coordinates arts and culture programming each Saturday at RAM,” the organization stated on their social media.

The market draws approximately 260,000 visitors annually and is asking the public for financial contributions to cover the shortfall. “The market sees approximately 260,000 visitors annually, and a donation of $5 from just 6% of you by December 31 can fill this gap in our 2027 budget,” the organization announced.

The funding change occurs as local governments examine the financial effects of the proposed exemption change. In the City of DeLand, which currently maintains a 6.1841-mill rate, a home assessed at $300,000 could see estimated annual tax savings of about $610 in 2027 and $1,228 in 2028.

Riverside Arts Market is requesting contributions through Dec. 31 to help fill the gap, while eventual household tax bills will depend on individual eligibility, exemptions, and locally adopted millage rates.

To donate, click here.

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