JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The current and past JTA Board Chairs appeared before a council committee Tuesday to answer what they knew and when about the agency’s financial woes and when they knew it.

“I was pissed. I’m still pissed,” said current JTA Board Chair Aundra Wallace.

Wallace didn’t mince words as he appeared before the Financial Audit and Oversight Select Committee.

That committee is trying to piece together what caused JTA to deplete its reserves, take on tens of millions in debt, and accrue a budget deficit exceeding $40 million.

Wallace and former Board Chair Debbie Buckland both testified that staff never provided them with any information suggesting the agency was headed off a fiscal cliff, or at least not until it was already too late.

Wallace said he was first informed of a much smaller deficit early this year, which prompted an initial round of furloughs.

Wallace claimed he was told those actions would solve the issue.

Wallace testified it wasn’t until late August when the board was finally informed the agency’s finances had continued to spiral.

“What we were presented earlier in the year and what we got presented then were two totally different pictures,” said Wallace.

During the gap between those two updates, former JTA CEO Nat Ford became a candidate for and was hired by Dallas Area Rapid Transit as its new CEO.

Meanwhile, JTA chief Administrative Officer Cleveland Ferguson was announced as a finalist for the CEO position at MARTA in Atlanta on August 11th.

The next day, council auditors were informed of the deteriorating financial situation at JTA.

MARTA announced Ferguson didn’t get the job on August 13th.

On August 27th, the JTA board was finally brought up to speed on the agency’s financial woes, and Ferguson was named JTA’s interim CEO the same day.

Committee Chair Chris Miller (R-At Large, Group 5) said the timing of the job shopping by JTA executives and the release of the updated financials raises questions.

“At a minimum, it’s suspicious, and we need to pursue that,” said Miller.

During the meeting, the City Council President announced he would extend the committee’s work by an additional 60 days.

It was also announced that Ford is expected to testify before the committee in late January.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.