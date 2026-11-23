JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1408 and Bridge the Gap Inc. are hosting a Thanksgiving food giveaway today in Jacksonville, providing 500 meal baskets to families in need.

The event is taking place at 2040 East 21st Street to help Northeast Florida residents currently facing rising household costs.

The public distribution is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and will remain open while supplies last.

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The afternoon basket distribution follows an earlier 7:00 a.m. giveaway held this morning at the same location, where turkeys were provided specifically to union members and retirees.

Under the leadership of President Warren K. Smith, Local 1408 has expanded its community outreach beyond waterfront operations.

Union officials noted that the longshore workers who keep Jacksonville’s port moving are helping families in the neighborhoods surrounding the union hall, whether or not those residents belong to the union.

“Our responsibility does not end at the waterfront. We are part of this community, and when families are facing difficult times, we believe in doing our part to help,” Smith said. “Thanksgiving is about gratitude, but it is also about giving.”

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Today’s giveaway follows other community outreach efforts organized by the union this year. In August, the ILA Local 1408 Scholarship Fund awarded $82,000 to 24 students to support higher education, bringing total awards to more than $1.5 million since the fund was established.

On Oct. 17, the union also hosted a Health and Wellness Fair that welcomed more than 100 visitors and 18 participating vendors, offering medical screenings, health education and community resources.

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