WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will host the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation and pardoning ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Voting to decide which of two turkeys will take center stage at the ceremony ends tonight, Monday, Nov. 23, at 11:59 p.m. The public can vote at WhiteHouse.Gov/Thanksgiving.

The two birds, named Freedom and Feathers by the public in an online poll last week, were raised in West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell, owners of Deans Gap Farm. They worked under the direction of Christy Puffenbarger, chairwoman of the National Turkey Federation.

Meet Feathers! Feathers is one of the two Turkeys picked for the annual Presidential Pardon.

Meet Freedom! Freedom is one of the two Turkeys picked for the annual Presidential Pardon.

The president officially pardons two turkeys each year, but only one receives the ceremonial honor at the White House.

Following the final public poll, one of the two will be ceremonially pardoned Tuesday.

Both turkeys will live out their days at Texas A&M after the ceremony.

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