ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine illuminated its historic district tonight for the start of the 33rd annual Nights of Lights celebration. After a community countdown, more than 3 million lights flashed on - brightening streets, the plaza and the downtown Christmas tree to mark the arrival of the holiday season.

The holiday event stretches throughout the historic district, bringing seasonal festivities and crowds downtown. Eventgoers can take trolley tours to see the light displays through special glasses, visit local businesses participating in the seasonal cheer, or relax in the plaza with live musical performances.

Because downtown parking is limited, the city is providing shuttle rides to transport attendees to and from the event area. Shuttles run every 15 to 30 minutes across multiple pickup locations, including Broudy’s shuttle lot off West King Street, R.B. Hunt School and Anastasia Church off Anastasia Boulevard.

For longtime St. Augustine residents Richard and Valerie Eyoub, the annual display has become an enduring holiday tradition. The couple has lived in the city for 32 years and joined the crowd to watch the lights turn on.

“People don’t realize how beautiful this is,” Richard Eyoub said.

Valerie Eyoub described the sense of community as one of the highlights of the celebration.“The lights, the people, because everybody is so friendly,” she said.

She recounted seeing a young child in the crowd react to the countdown before the lights turned on.

“She couldn’t have been more than three or four years old, but she was counting down,” Valerie Eyoub said. “And the expression on her face was wonderful. It was very special.”

The lighting also drew visitors from overseas, such as Michelle and Patrick Thommee, who came from Europe to attend opening night.

“We’re coming from Paris,” Michelle Thommee said. “So beautiful. It’s like the American dream.”

The festivities brought out celebrations from local college groups, including University of North Florida students who cheered for the city during the evening.

“I love St. Augustine! I love it! It’s the best! Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!” the UNF students said.

For other attendees, the lighting marked the moment to begin seasonal gift buying. “It’s time to go shopping,” one eventgoer said. “It is. It’s to go go shopping, oh my god.”

For those who missed opening night, the 33rd annual Nights of Lights celebration will run in downtown St. Augustine through January 18.

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