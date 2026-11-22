JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What’s the saying - you can run but you can’t hide?

That’s especially true now now that police are armed with aerial drones, according to a post on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Luck ran out for an armed criminal who tried to run away from our detectives during a search warrant,” the post Saturday on JSO’s page said.

A video showed police SWAT and Street Level Narcotics Units rolling onto Grothe Street on the Westside to serve a warrant.

That’s when the man decided to run.

Aerial footage showed Troy Alexander, 31, running as police pursued - in full view of the drone. He tosses a gun into a wooded area - and police finally catch him.

Man tries to elude police, who are using a drone to chase him.

Police place handcuffs on the shirtless man. Guided by the drone footage, they retrieve the discarded handgun, which is loaded with a round in the chamber.

Alexander is charged with armed possession of narcotics, firearms possession, and resisting officers.

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