Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

FINALLY - the rain has ended and the sun has come out!

We’ll see a few clouds overhead this evening with cool temps

Nights Of Lights will light up St. Augustine with a nice evening in the 60s

Sunday will be cloudy but it won’t rain & it won’t be windy

We’ll see more sun on Monday as temperatures warm up slightly

Then the next rain chances move in Tuesday & Wednesday

This won’t be much rain before Thanksgiving

The spots to watch for the most rain will be closer to the coast & I-95 on Wednesday

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy & cool with temps in the 60s

Thanksgiving Day is trending drier compared to earlier this week, so we’re tracking closely

RAIN NOTES

Many spots in the Jax Metro (South & East Duval, St. Johns) have seen 8-9 inches of rain just this week

JIA is “only” at 3.42″ for the month, seeing significantly less than others

But still, JIA averages 2.00″ for the month of November

We will finish the month above average, almost doubly so

A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in place for the St. Johns River and its tributaries all the way to the ocean

is in place for the St. Johns River and its tributaries all the way to the ocean We’ll see water inundation as high as 2-3 ft. above normally dry ground

There’s a lot of water in the basin and it will take time to drain out

We’ll see a bump in high tides through mid-week next week at least

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 59

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy. High: 71

MON: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 54.75

TUE: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 59/73

WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 59/66

THANKSGIVING: Partly Sunny & Cool! 50/65

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 48/69

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 50/72

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, November 21 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood