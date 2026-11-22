Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- FINALLY - the rain has ended and the sun has come out!
- We’ll see a few clouds overhead this evening with cool temps
- Nights Of Lights will light up St. Augustine with a nice evening in the 60s
- Sunday will be cloudy but it won’t rain & it won’t be windy
- We’ll see more sun on Monday as temperatures warm up slightly
- Then the next rain chances move in Tuesday & Wednesday
- This won’t be much rain before Thanksgiving
- The spots to watch for the most rain will be closer to the coast & I-95 on Wednesday
- Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy & cool with temps in the 60s
- Thanksgiving Day is trending drier compared to earlier this week, so we’re tracking closely
RAIN NOTES
- Many spots in the Jax Metro (South & East Duval, St. Johns) have seen 8-9 inches of rain just this week
- JIA is “only” at 3.42″ for the month, seeing significantly less than others
- But still, JIA averages 2.00″ for the month of November
- We will finish the month above average, almost doubly so
- A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in place for the St. Johns River and its tributaries all the way to the ocean
- We’ll see water inundation as high as 2-3 ft. above normally dry ground
- There’s a lot of water in the basin and it will take time to drain out
- We’ll see a bump in high tides through mid-week next week at least
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 59
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy. High: 71
MON: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 54.75
TUE: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 59/73
WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 59/66
THANKSGIVING: Partly Sunny & Cool! 50/65
BLACK FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 48/69
SAT: Mostly Sunny. 50/72
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