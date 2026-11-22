JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a traffic crash on I-95 north at I-295 that police say killed at least one person.

The agency said the crash, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m., has all lanes of I-95 north blocked near the I-295 interchange as of 9:15 p.m.

Traffic is being onto the Old St. Augustine Road exit just south of the I-295 interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other information is available at this time about the crash.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information about the crash.

Check back for any details as they become available.

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