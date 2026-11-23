JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the 33rd consecutive year, Ascension St. Vincent’s associates and volunteers will prepare and deliver over 1,000 warm Thanksgiving meals to local seniors in need.

The health system is partnering with Aging True Community Senior Services and the taxi company zTrip to coordinate the effort.

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On Thanksgiving Day, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will prepare about 1,000 meals for delivery to families in Duval and Clay counties. Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County will cook and distribute nearly 100 meals for Clay County residents.

In total, the meals will include 750 pounds of turkey, 170 pounds of green beans, 270 pounds of potatoes, 34 gallons of gravy and 132 pounds of fresh cranberries, along with 1,100 rolls and 1,100 slices of pumpkin pie.

“Sharing a warm meal is a powerful way to show our local seniors they are cherished members of our community,” said Andrew Gnann, president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside. “For many of these seniors, these meals are a reminder that their neighbors are thinking of them and that they are not alone.”

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Gnann added: “We’re grateful to our community partners and volunteers who help make this tradition possible year after year, bringing kindness and comfort to hundreds of homes across Northeast Florida.”

The holidays can bring added challenges for many seniors in Northeast Florida, including food insecurity and social isolation. About 14.7% of Duval County residents experience food insecurity, while 28.4% of adults 65 and older live alone.

Aging True is the designated provider of Meals on Wheels for Duval and Clay counties and delivers meals to seniors in Northeast Florida every day of the year. The partnership allows seniors in the program to receive a meal on Thanksgiving.

Ascension St. Vincent’s works with the nonprofit to identify meal recipients and with zTrip to manage deliveries. Drivers donate their gasoline and time.

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“Because of their efforts, our dedicated staff are able to have one day off from delivering meals and spend Thanksgiving Day with their families,” said Sam Hall, CEO of Aging True.

Hall said the community’s continued support is reassuring “in these uncertain and difficult social and economic times.” He added that Aging True is “grateful to stand beside these stalwarts of volunteerism.”

More than 13,000 meals have been served to families in Northeast Florida through the partnership.

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