ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Migrating sea turtles laid a record-breaking 1,483 nests on St. Johns County beaches in 2026, according to preliminary estimates from the county’s Habitat Conservation Plan team.

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The total surpassed the previous record of 1,205 nests set in 2023. Nest evaluations showed more than 110,000 hatchlings emerged along the coastline during the 2026 season, setting another local record.

Ashley Raybould, the St. Johns County environmental supervisor, highlighted the milestone for the local population. “Hopefully most of them made it, hopefully they’re out there still thriving, and maybe decades from now they’ll return to our beautiful beaches to lay their own nests,” Raybould said.

Most of the nests were laid by endangered loggerhead sea turtles, while green sea turtles and leatherbacks accounted for many others. Observers also confirmed one nest laid by a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, considered the rarest and most endangered sea turtle species in the world.

County workers and conservationists took special measures to safeguard nearly 250 nests laid in beach areas where driving is permitted. Ten 20-person groups of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission volunteers helped monitor nests across the county.

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To assist hatchlings navigating vehicle tracks, county workers intervened directly. “We work with the FWC volunteers to mark the nests off a little bit more visibly than we do on other beaches, and then we also had a team of 11 staff this year rake the tire ruts in front of those nests that were about to hatch,” Raybould said.

The measures stem from the county’s Habitat Conservation Plan, which aims to protect federally listed endangered species while supporting public beach use. “Sea turtles need healthy dune systems to be able to lay their nests,” Raybould said. “The fact that we have such healthy beaches here in St. Johns County certainly helps.”

Because sea turtles can take up to 30 years to reach sexual maturity, Raybould noted that the current increase in nesting reflects protections established decades ago. Officials partly attributed the population gains to regulations introduced over three decades ago.

Officials advised beachgoers to maintain clean shorelines between nesting seasons by taking home all equipment and toys, discarding trash in designated bins and remaining out of the dunes to preserve their condition.

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