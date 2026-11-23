JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Raising Cane’s chicken finger restaurant will open at 10 a.m. Monday at the Town Center, bringing excitement to residents after at least five restaurants in the area closed this year.

Weston Taylor arrived Sunday morning with plans to be the first in line.

“I’m gonna camp out outside of Cane’s,” Taylor said.

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The Raising Cane’s was built in about eight months, a stark contrast to some vacant restaurant buildings in the Town Center.

“I was definitely excited. This one’s close to my house, so I was excited about that,” Taylor said.

At least five restaurants have closed their doors at the Town Center this year, including The Sugar Factory, Noodles & Company, Bahama Breeze and Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls.

Other businesses are moving in—Sweetgreen and Paris Baguette, both popular chains, opened this year.

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Resident Cranston Anderson said turnover is nothing new in the area.

“It’s always restaurants closing down and opening up, so it’s usually always something new,” Anderson said.

Rogelio Ruiz of Raising Cane’s said the company is eager to bring its food to the community.

“We’re excited to bring craveable chicken finger meals in town, something they’ve been waiting for,” Ruiz said.

Dayjah Cruz of Raising Cane’s said the first 100 customers who purchase a combo will receive a free hat and a gift card for their next visit.

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Taylor said he is excited to be first in line but hopes to see more of the vacant spaces filled.

“I want to see In-N-Out on the East Coast. I would love to see an In-N-Out,” Taylor said.

For more details on the ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaway oppurtunities, click here.

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