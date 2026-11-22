JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old Jacksonville man was killed Saturday night when a sedan struck him and his disabled vehicle on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 337, according to an FHP news release.

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According to the release, a northbound sedan was traveling in the outside lane when it crossed the gore area toward the Interstate 295 ramp. The “gore area” is described as the paved wedge separating the interstate from the ramp.

A second sedan was disabled and parked in the gore area, and its driver, the 21-year-old man, was outside the vehicle.

The first sedan hit the man and then crashed into the parked sedan, FHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The first sedan’s driver, a 37-year-old woman from Orange Park, had minor injuries, according to the release.

A 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville, listed as a passenger of the second sedan, also had minor injuries.

The release did not say what caused the crash or whether charges are expected. The patrol’s homicide unit is investigating along with a crash investigator.

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