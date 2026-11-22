Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning, there are widespread low clouds, some patchy fog, and some steady drizzle across parts of our area.
- Temperatures are in the 60s and will rise to near 70 degrees today.
- Clouds will be stubborn to clear today, but by the afternoon a few peaks of sunshine are possible as drier air starts to move into the region.
- River flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continues today.
- Monday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid-70s.
- Tuesday will start dry, but showers are expected to move onshore by the mid-to-late afternoon, becoming more numerous Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially along the coast.
- Wednesday will be gray and wet with showers at times.
- Thanksgiving looks to be dry across our local area, but a large low-pressure system with plenty of rain will be impacting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for the holiday.
- Cooler temperatures are expected after the holiday.
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TROPICS:
- None.
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TODAY: Patchy fog with some drizzle early, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 71
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. LOW: 54
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 54/75
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, coastal afternoon showers. 59/73
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 59/66
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. 50/65
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 48/69
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/72
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood