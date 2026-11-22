Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning, there are widespread low clouds, some patchy fog, and some steady drizzle across parts of our area.

Temperatures are in the 60s and will rise to near 70 degrees today.

Clouds will be stubborn to clear today, but by the afternoon a few peaks of sunshine are possible as drier air starts to move into the region.

River flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continues today.

Monday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will start dry, but showers are expected to move onshore by the mid-to-late afternoon, becoming more numerous Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially along the coast.

Wednesday will be gray and wet with showers at times.

Thanksgiving looks to be dry across our local area, but a large low-pressure system with plenty of rain will be impacting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for the holiday.

Cooler temperatures are expected after the holiday.

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TROPICS:

None.

Sunday tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TODAY: Patchy fog with some drizzle early, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 54/75

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, coastal afternoon showers. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 59/66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. 50/65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 48/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/72

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, November 22, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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