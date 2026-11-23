JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s responding to a crash with injuries on Shindler Drive in the area of Marlee Road Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 5:37 a.m.

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As of 8:20 a.m., the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has listed a closure on Shindler Drive between Kaye Lane and Marlee Road on its real-time traffic map.

Officials have yet to provide further details, such as the severity of injuries or whether a pedestrian was involved.

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Action News Jax has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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