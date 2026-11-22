ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 40-year-old St. Augustine man has been sentenced to 24 years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Williams Berger handed down the sentence against Antyon Dewayne Bunyon following his guilty plea.

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According to filed court documents, Bunyon sold the illegal narcotics to undercover detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on eight separate occasions between Aug. 13, 2024 and Jan. 27, 2025, conducting transactions at locations in and around St. Augustine.

Laboratory testing confirmed that Bunyon sold more than five kilograms of methamphetamine, 37 grams of heroin, 23.8 grams of fentanyl and 2.26 grams of cocaine to the undercover officers over the course of the drug distribution conspiracy.

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The criminal case resulted from a joint investigation conducted by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Lasry handled the prosecution for the federal government.

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