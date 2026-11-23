JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars hot streak ran cold, falling to the Giants 23-18 Sunday afternoon. From the very first snap of the game, the Jags just didn’t seem like themselves and that didn’t really change at any point.

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This one was won in the trenches, specifically by Giants’ Abdul Carter.

Let’s dive into the numbers from the Jaguars’ Week 11 loss.

As previously stated, it starts with Abdul Carter. The Giants’ pass-rusher tallied a career-high 12 pressures and two sacks against the Jaguars, second-most of any player this season. Of those 12, six came in under 2.5 seconds, an insane time-to-pressure and get-off.

Five of his pressures and a sack came against Walker Little and another four pressures came against Cole Van Lanen. Carter and the Giants’ pass-rush forced Lawrence out of rhythm early and often, on 45.1% of his drop backs to be exact.

Against pressure, Lawrence completed 11 of 20 passes for 113 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. For reference, that’s good for an NFL rating of just 50.6. It was a rough outing for Lawrence, despite throwing for 301 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, he had six “turnover worthy plays,” alongside the two interceptions.

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It was a characteristically off day for Trevor Lawrence, who has the lowest “Off-Target %” in the NFL. That said, 23 drop backs under pressure is just entirely too much for any quarterback to operate efficiently.

The biggest story of the game, however, is the NFL officiating. It’s been a struggle for the Jaguars this season and Sunday was no different. Several controversial calls made headlines, including a Parker Washington incompletion and a replay assist that forced the Jaguars to waste a challenge.

The Jags lead the NFL in touchdowns nullified by penalties (5) and in Win Probability % lost to penalties. The Giants game marked the third time this season in which the Jags have totaled 13+ penalties and 100+ penalty yards.

It isn’t time to overreact, this is still a very good football team. But, the injuries on the offensive side of the ball are starting to be a factor. The Jags are now down to their third string left tackle and Bhayshul Tuten has been nursing a foot, ankle injury since the Colts’ game.

Luckily, the Jaguars are in line for a “get right” game at home against the Tennessee Titans.

They are still very much in control of the division, doubly so if they can handle their remaining in division games. It starts this week with Tennessee.

Jaguars, Week 11 takeaways Jaguars, Week 11 takeaways

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