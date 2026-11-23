The FBI is investigating an apparent hack into its National Crime Information Center database.

The Associated Press said the system, also known as the NCIC, is a database of criminal justice information that local, state and federal law enforcement can access. It holds information on fugitives, missing persons, criminal history data, stolen property and other data.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety. My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on,” a former FBI official told CNN.

The alleged hack was first reported by CNN and confirmed by the AP. CNN said it was the second such breach in recent months.

The group “ShinyHunter” accessed an FBI jobs website, compromising the information of current and former employees, Reuters reported.

It is not known how bad the hack was, but it comes days after digital outages across the government and private companies that affected travel, banking, and even the National Security Agency’s internal communications system. Those outages were all allegedly caused by computer upgrades and fixes to the systems. It is not known if the FBI incident is connected with the others, the AP reported.

President Donald Trump spoke about the alleged incident, telling Fox News “it’s not good—I don’t like that,” adding, “But maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” referring to the FBI’s former investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported.

The FBI did not respond to requests for comment from the AP, CNN and Reuters.

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