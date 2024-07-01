Restaurant Report: Inspectors found more than a ‘pu pu patter’ at a local Asian restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There’s nothing like good Chinese food and sushi, but this week, inspectors found more than a “pu pu platter.”

Let’s start with AKI7 on Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard. State inspectors found a mold-like substance in an ice machine, an employee with no hair restraint engaged in food prep and a time/temperature safety violation.

Read: Restaurant Report: As nasty as they wanna be: ‘2 Live’ roaches and more found at Casa Marina

Elsewhere, Hook Fish and Chicken on Atlantic Boulevard near I-295 was cited for operating with an expired license, a time/temperature safety violation and an employee with no beard guard engaged in food prep.

Inspectors said Metro Diner on San Jose Boulevard near Jullington Creek Road had 4 dead flies on an insect trap, time/temperature safety violations and old food debris on cleaned pans.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Read: Restaurant Report: 4 local restaurants got return trips from inspectors for the wrong reasons

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.