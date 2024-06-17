Restaurant Report: 4 local restaurants got return trips from inspectors for the wrong reasons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

If you like a restaurant, you’ll go back again. But this week, inspectors and Action News Jax’s Ben Becker made a return trip for all the wrong reasons.

Becker paid a visit to Taste of India on Hampton Point Drive near County Road 210. State inspectors said it had a mold-like substance in an ice machine, raw food stored over ready-to-eat food and a time/temperature safety violation.

Becker was just there in April when it was temporarily closed for dozens of live and dead roaches. The manager assured Becker that everything was okay now despite 2 infractions within a few months.

Elsewhere, DOMU at the Town Center was cited for a time/temperature safety violation, 2 soda guns were soiled and there was an accumulation of food debris in an oven.

Inspectors said that Dunkin’ on Atlantic Boulevard near Deer Run Trail was operating with an expired license, an employee was preparing food while wearing a watch and an employee touched food and didn’t wash their hands.

Becker’s final stop was the Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass. It was cited for 3 live flying insects, a mold-like substance in an ice machine and raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

