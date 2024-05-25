Restaurant Report: State inspectors hit the breaks on one Jacksonville food truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A food truck is often an easy choice for a quick meal, but inspectors hit the breaks on one local location.

Let’s start with El Trompo Loco food truck on Atlantic Boulevard near I-295. State inspectors found 5 live roaches, 1 roach egg casing and it was operating without a license. It was temporarily closed.

Read: Restaurant Report: State inspectors find a slew of problems at restaurants in Jacksonville area

Elsewhere, Baitong Thai & Sushi on A1A near Versaggi Drive was cited for 30 live roaches, including some in the oven, 15 dead roaches and roach droppings. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors said Smiley Gyro on 103rd Street near Old Middleburg Road had a plumbing system in disrepair, yellow/brown water and a blocked handwash sink. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop was McDonalds on Blanding Boulevard near Collins Road. It was cited for an employee engaging in food prep without a hair net, raw food not properly separated and a dish machine not sanitized properly.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Read: Restaurant Report: Inspectors not jazzed about what they found at Copeland’s of New Orleans

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.