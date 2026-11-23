JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

The next front is approaching & will bring some rain through Wed. night, though amounts look to be far less than last week. Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 60.

Tuesday will be cloudy, becoming breezy with some light rain & drizzle at times.

The system moves across the area Wed.-Wed. night with a few showers. Rainfall will be heavier on the big travel day north of the area as well as over parts of S. Florida.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be cloudy with some drizzle or light rain early & highs in the 60s.

Finally, some sun Friday into Saturday with highs in the 60s before the next front approaches late Sunday with scattered showers

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

With 1 week left in the hurricane season, no areas of concern. Next name: “Kyle”… Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 59

Cloudy. Low: 59 TUESDAY: Cloudy, becoming breezy to windy… a brief shower. High: 73… 60s @ beaches.

Cloudy, becoming breezy to windy… a brief shower. High: 73… 60s @ beaches. TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 59

Cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 59 WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, a few showers. High: 66

Cloudy, breezy, a few showers. High: 66 THANKSGIVING DAY: A shower early… cloudy & cool. 53/65

A shower early… cloudy & cool. 53/65 FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy. 42/66

Becoming partly cloudy, breezy. 42/66 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/66

Mostly sunny. 41/66 SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower late. 45/68

Increasing clouds with a shower late. 45/68 MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/69

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood