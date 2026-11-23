JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- The next front is approaching & will bring some rain through Wed. night, though amounts look to be far less than last week. Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 60.
- Tuesday will be cloudy, becoming breezy with some light rain & drizzle at times.
- The system moves across the area Wed.-Wed. night with a few showers. Rainfall will be heavier on the big travel day north of the area as well as over parts of S. Florida.
- Thanksgiving Day looks to be cloudy with some drizzle or light rain early & highs in the 60s.
- Finally, some sun Friday into Saturday with highs in the 60s before the next front approaches late Sunday with scattered showers
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Tropics:
- With 1 week left in the hurricane season, no areas of concern. Next name: “Kyle”… Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
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ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 59
- TUESDAY: Cloudy, becoming breezy to windy… a brief shower. High: 73… 60s @ beaches.
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 59
- WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, a few showers. High: 66
- THANKSGIVING DAY: A shower early… cloudy & cool. 53/65
- FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy. 42/66
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/66
- SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower late. 45/68
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/69
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood