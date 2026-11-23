JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is looking for more teachers.

The district is holding a Teacher Hiring Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The hiring fair will give candidates a chance to connect with school leaders, interview on site, and learn about benefits and certification assistance.

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The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at district headquarters located at 1701 Prudential Drive. Visitor parking is available in the front of the building.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to register. You can do that by clicking here.

You’ll also need to fill out an application at jobs.duvalschools.org and upload your transcripts.

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