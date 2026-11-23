JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and local organizations teamed up today to distribute more than 600 turkeys and fresh produce to community members during a drive-thru holiday food giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.

Many families lined up hours in advance to receive meals they said they could not afford to go without.

Some attendees waited more than 8 hours for their Thanksgiving turkeys at the event, known as Turkey Time with the Jaguars.

Resident Misty Carmichael arrived first in line, waking up at 6 a.m. to secure her holiday meal after facing a difficult year. Carmichael had attended the giveaway in previous years to help friends, but this was her first time asking for assistance herself after a foot injury limited her ability to work.

“These are really blessings,” Carmichael said of the food distribution. “It means everything because could you imagine going seven, eight, nine years and you have perfect Christmases, perfect Thanksgivings and all of a sudden you can’t provide for your family. Now it’s just it’s so hard, like, you’re lucky to even be living in a in a home.”

Deborah Robinson, another resident who attended the drive-thru, said financial limitations left her unable to purchase holiday groceries. “I’m on a fixed income and I get so much and my bills take that and I didn’t have the money to get the turkey and whatever needed to be gotten,” Robinson said.

Meeting former Jaguars players offered an additional lift to attendees. Carmichael said she was excited to see any player on hand. " I like them all, girl. They’re football players; there’s not one in particular that I don’t want to see. I’ll see any of them".

Robinson shared a similar sentiment. “I don’t know all names but I’m excited just to see one Jaguar, I am,” Robinson said.

Former Jaguars players Josh Wells and Tyler Shatley joined volunteers to hand out the food directly to drivers. “It’s so much bigger than just wins and losses on a Sunday, but it’s an incredible honor to just be here and have fun and smile and put a smile on someone’s face,” Wells said.

Shatley emphasized the lasting impression of the outreach, adding, “These are the impacts that matter. This is how you have a Thanksgiving that you remember.”

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