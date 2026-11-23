JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some are questioning whether a downtown stadium for the Jacksonville Armada will ever be built. Action News Jax has been telling you about design plans for this stadium on the Eastside for years, but construction still hasn’t started.

Today, the former president of the soccer club posted on social media. He can’t speak on behalf of the Armada, but the statement raised some eyebrows, and people on the Eastside want answers.

In a statement posted on X today, former Jacksonville Armada President Nathan Walter said in part: “Over the past two years… we worked to secure the Armada’s future and see a downtown stadium through… I’ll be honest: that door is closing, and the dream of a downtown stadium is now further away than it has ever been.”

It goes on to say: “What the fans will ultimately learn about the club’s future isn’t mine to say.”

Back in 2020, the City of Jacksonville sold the Eastside property to Jax Downtown Pro Real Estate LLC for a dollar, on the promise it would build an $80 million soccer stadium for the Armada on the land. The project was supposed to be completed by Sept. 10 under the deal.

In September, Action News Jax told you the city sent a letter to the developer demanding it pay the fair market value for the property, plus 3% annual interest, or else face possible legal action.

“Where is the transaction was, you know, did they sell it at fair market value? Did they not? We don’t know,” said Ariane Randolph.

Randolph has lived on the Eastside for decades. She says if the soccer stadium isn’t going to be built here, then the city needs to move on.

“What is the best and highest use of this space? Like we gotta have them conversations. And as a resident, we need to have them between now and ’28 before that stadium opens. Let’s just call it what it is,” Randolph said.

For the last 18 months, the current owner of the soccer club, Robert Palmer, and a group of local buyers were negotiating to transfer the ownership of the club. Among those trying to purchase the team was Christopher Campione.

Campione tells Action News Jax the negotiations have stalled, and he doesn’t foresee the stadium’s construction coming together as things stand right now.

“We did everything we could to make this happen. I’m unsure of what the future of the club is going to be. But I hope for the best,” Campione said.

Campione says they are still in negotiations with Palmer right now.

Action News Jax reached out to the project developer and Palmer for a statement and is still waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to the city for a statement about the accuracy of the social media post. The city replied: “We can’t comment on the veracity of the social media comment or internal discussions of the team. The letter we sent them in September is attached, and we are working through that process with them. The land gets appraised, and they either buy it from the city based on that value or give it back.”

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