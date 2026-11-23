WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom's clemency to the state's death row inmates in a speech at the Justice Department on Monday, his second address in less than two years at an agency that has moved aggressively to fulfill his White House's agenda and pursue criminal cases against his adversaries.

The White House said the speech would be focused on Newsom's decision earlier this month to commute more than 500 death sentences to punishments of life in prison without parole. Families of some of the victims of the prisoners whose sentences were in attendance as Trump highlighted their stories.

“What these families have endured is beyond imagination,” Trump said.

The speech appeared likely to commingle law enforcement with partisan politics given that the Democratic governor frequently trades barbs with Trump and is considering a run for president in 2028. But it was unclear to what extent the address would also function as a forum for the Republican president to encourage the prosecution of his political opponents and revisit years-old grievances about a Justice Department that repeatedly investigated him over the past decade.

Trump's speech is unfolding against the backdrop of sweeping Republican losses in midterm elections this month that gave Democrats control of Congress and possible House and Senate investigations over everything from the mass firings of agents and prosecutors who investigated Trump to a series of politically charged investigations by the Trump administration's Justice Department that have been rejected by grand juries and judges alike.

The White House said in a statement ahead of the event that Newsom’s decision to commute the sentence was “playing politics with public safety.”

Newsom has said the decision was among the most difficult choices of his career because it will surface painful memories for crime victims’ families. The state’s Supreme Court would be required to approve the majority of those commutations.

“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a President who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them. Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power,” Newsom said in a statement about Trump's speech.

Trump was joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche, his former personal defense lawyer, who has been unapologetic in his view that the president is entitled to exert his will on the Justice Department. Blanche was elevated from deputy attorney general to the top job in April after Trump ousted Pam Bondi, who struggled to satisfy the president's demands for retribution and endured bipartisan criticism over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

As with last year's speech, Monday's remarks were delivered inside the ceremonial Great Hall of the Justice Department headquarters, a building whose exterior in the last year has been decorated with a massive banner of Trump's face in an embodiment of the president's sway over the institution.

Presidential addresses at the Justice Department are rare but not unheard of.

Trump last visited in March 2025 for a speech meant to rally support for his administration's policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration. But he used the occasion to air a litany of complaints about the criminal cases he faced during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration — when prosecutors charged him with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and with conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden — and to vow retribution for what he described as the "lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls."

He pledged at the time to expose the “egregious crimes and severe misconduct” of his foes. The Justice Department since then has accelerated efforts to investigate his enemies but has encountered multiple setbacks, with cases either thrown out by judges or spurned by grand juries that have refused to issue indictments.

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