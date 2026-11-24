JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your next Amazon order could soon come from the sky. Amazon says it’s ready to start drone deliveries on Jacksonville’s Westside as soon as the FAA signs off on the plan. Action News Jax spoke with the councilman who says it could happen before Christmas.

Amazon’s Prime Air is set to launch its drone delivery in Jacksonville. District 12 Councilman Randy White says, “If FAA gives them approval, they would be up and going before Christmas.”

White is part of the closed-door conversations between Amazon and the FAA. The service would launch in his district on the Westside. A spokesperson for Amazon tells Action News Jax they’re ready to go, contingent on FAA approval.

“I’m proud for the constituents in this district to be able to get their orders that they make from Amazon within an hour,” White said.

Amazon drones will carry small, lightweight packages up to five pounds, think household staples. They would come directly from an Amazon facility on the Westside to you if you live within 7 and a half miles, arriving in under an hour.

“Some people will have concerns probably of them flying in the air,” White said.

The rollout hasn’t been perfect. Last Friday in Huntington Woods, Michigan, a customer says an Amazon drone struck a fiber-optic line and lost a propeller. Amazon says it landed on a shed. No one was injured.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to see what role it may play in the rollout here. Its Aerial Systems Unit was present during Amazon’s initial announcement. JSO has since “requested a follow-up meeting with the Amazon team” to determine what role “JSO might play in the coordination and public awareness.”

“Lord, I spend more money because of Amazon so I’ll probably dedicate a drone just to me,” White said.

Prime Air is now delivering across 11 states. It launched in Atlanta last week. Closer to home, Amazon drones are already delivering in the Tampa Bay area, and Tallahassee is listed as coming soon.

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