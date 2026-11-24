ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County Fire Rescue battalion chief is on paid leave and under investigation after an internal incident report says he fired two rounds from a gun near firefighters during an October training session.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained the report, which describes an “unplanned demonstration” involving Battalion Chief Hank Epperson. It happened during rope-rescue training at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, Epperson walked into a circle of firefighters and said, “This is what we shoot in this building.”

The report says he then “pointed the firearm” between “two personnel” and “fired two rounds.”

The rounds were not live ammunition. Epperson is quoted in the report as saying they used “normal gunpowder” but fired a “colored chalk projectile” instead of metal.

The report says the “brass of both rounds” nearly hit other firefighters in the face and calls the risk “unnecessary and foreseeable.”

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Safety concerns

Rod Mills, an NRA-certified firearms instructor, told Action News Jax safety precautions still apply when training ammunition is used.

“The fact that this is on the report definitely lets me know not everyone was conveyed this type of information, which they should have,” Mills said.

Epperson is also a reserve deputy with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, where the agency says he has served since 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Epperson is “dually certified with SJSO and SJCFR, which is possible under an agreement between both agencies.”

What is a firearm?

The Sheriff’s Office disputes a key part of the Fire Rescue report: its characterization of the device as a “firearm.”

“There was no firearm used or discharged at any point. There was a demonstration using a simunition training aid,” the Sheriff’s Office initially told Action News Jax.

When Becker asked what specifically was used, the agency said it was a “simunition pistol,” adding, “this is not an actual firearm.”

Florida Statute 790.001(9) defines a firearm, in part, as a weapon that “will, is designed to, or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive.”

Mills said any distinction doesn’t change his opinion.

“It’s not a lethal device. However, that means nothing when it comes to being able to train and making sure you are doing safe and effective training,” Mills said.

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Fire Rescue declines comment

St. Johns County Fire Rescue referred Action News Jax’s questions to county administration, which said, “As a standard practice, the County does not comment on personnel matters.” Only the fire union would confirm Epperson is on paid leave and under investigation.

Overlapping pay?

Action News Jax asked both agencies what safeguards are in place to ensure Epperson is not paid by both agencies for the same working hours.

Neither agency answered that question.

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Epperson Investigation St. Johns County battalion chief investigated over gun demonstration

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