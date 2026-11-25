JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved legislation Tuesday night that aims to make it easier to set up urban farming operations and farmers’ markets.

In her backyard plot, Grand Park resident Gloria Redding has been growing more than just fresh veggies for the past four decades.

She’s also sowing the seeds of community bonds.

“The stuff that I grow, really, I don’t sell it. I just give it to the neighbors in the community. Stuff like that,” said Redding.

Under a new bill sponsored by Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), neighbors like Redding could find new opportunities to take their harvests to market.

His urban agriculture bill allows for vacant lots up to two-and-a-half acres to be converted into small-scale farms, community gardens and even farmers’ markets without having to get the land rezoned.

“Now they’re gonna have that ability by right. They don’t have to go through any major hoops to jump through,” said Peluso. ”And I think for myself and many of us, we look at this as a great opportunity to do something really cool and unique on pieces of land that maybe otherwise it would take a long time to develop on.”

Laureen Husband, Chair of the Duval Food Policy Council, explained the benefits go beyond beautification.

The bill also allows for the sale of fresh produce up to 52 times a year on the lots, which creates new economic opportunities for home farmers like Redding.

“Imagine instead of Miss Gloria now just giving food away, if she could organize all her neighbors and they could specialize a certain product. They could partner with a restaurant that starts to buy from them,” said Husband. ”And now they can tell the story of Miss Gloria and have her face at the restaurant: this is the farmer who grows collard greens for us, this is the farmer who grow this and that. So, now people are connecting what they’re eating with the real person and how the money that they’re using to purchase whatever they’re eating is going directly to support her as well.”

Redding said she’s not chomping at the bit to put a price tag on her harvest, but she does see opportunity.

“I can plant something there, I know that much!” said Redding.

To learn more about how to get involved in urban farming in Jacksonville, Husband recommends checking out the Just Food Network, The 32209 Experience, and Overalls. life.

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