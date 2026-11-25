JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday night, the city begins weighing $55 million in incentives for a new tower on the former Jacksonville Landing site. It’s a hotel and condo high-rise at Riverfront Plaza from developer Gateway Jax, and it’s up for a public hearing before City Council, just weeks after Amendment 3 squeezed the city’s budget.

Tonight is the public’s chance to weigh in before council votes on this massive project along the riverfront. There is a fierce debate among councilmembers over whether projects like this should be funded with public dollars.

The city has already spent millions on this site, buying out the old Landing’s lease and tearing it down. Now Gateway Jax wants $55 million more to build here.

It breaks down to a 20-year tax break worth up to $35 million and a $20 million grant once the project is complete. The city says the money wouldn’t come out of the general fund.

Councilman Jimmy Peluso says that cash won’t come from the city’s general fund, but from a separate pot of downtown property tax money controlled by the Downtown Investment Authority. “...we first said, you’re not getting a completion grant from the city of Jacksonville from the general fund. You have your own fund, use that. They committed to it,” Peluso said.

Councilman Rory Diamond isn’t buying it. “Yeah, but what they’re gonna do next is say oh that fund has now been drawn down So we need to take to the general fund to refill it So it’s just a big shell game,” Diamond said.

The timing is what has council members on edge. Amendment 3 could leave the city up to $200 million short next year.

“Yeah, the Jacksonville voter said absolutely stop the crazy spending for downtown developers. This hotel, you can’t afford to just pay for it for a developer. It’s ridiculous,” Diamond said.

Two years ago, council approved Gateway’s first package 18 to nothing. Two weeks ago, its Publix deal passed 11 to 8, after the city shifted $4 million set aside for a restaurant at Riverfront Plaza. In short, this developer is getting a lot of tax dollars.

Peluso says Gateway has earned the city’s trust. “...we’ve even given deals to those other developers, but they don’t do it. And so, to the credit of Gateway...” he said.

There’s a catch in this deal. Gateway must presell half its condos before it can even break ground.

“I mean, frankly, if they don’t do the deal, they don’t get a grant... So, if we don’t make this thing happen, there’s no loss to the taxpayer,” Peluso said.

The DIA says the tower would bring in $179 million in taxes over 30 years. But with Amendment 3 cuts likely coming for your roads, libraries and parks, council has to decide if a luxury tower is still worth the bet.

“I’m voting no. I vote no against all these developer deals. Every single one I’m voting no,” Diamond said.

Again, Tuesday night is the time to weigh in. The incentives for Riverfront Plaza are up for a vote on Dec. 8.

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