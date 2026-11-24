JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is scheduled to begin next week on a $739,490 project to widen and resurface Beaver Street at Otis Road.

The project includes widening the right-turn lane from westbound Beaver Street to northbound Otis Road. It also includes milling, resurfacing, base work, shoulder treatment and highway signing.

Most construction operations are scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, no lane closures will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Completion of the project is expected in spring 2027, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

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Beaver St. and Otis Rd. project Drivers can expect most work to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Credit: Florida Department of Transportation)

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