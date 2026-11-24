ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — City Hall was packed Monday night as people in Atlantic Beach shared their concerns about a new traffic pattern. Action News Jax showed you the changes on Mayport Road earlier this month. Residents say the changes are confusing, even for lifelong locals, not to mention newcomers.

FDOT’s safety project has changed how thousands of drivers get in and out of Atlantic Beach every day. Tonight, residents made it clear: the confusion isn’t just on this road. It’s spilling into their neighborhoods.

For months, drivers on Mayport Road have been learning and re-learning how to get around.

FDOT closed the on-ramp from Atlantic Boulevard, one it estimates about 5,600 drivers use every day. It also cut Mayport Road to one lane in each direction, paving the way for a shared-use path and bike lane.

Drivers heading west now must take Mayport Road to a new intersection to get over the bridge. Cars heading south onto Florida Boulevard must use a new median left turn.

One driver, in a video posted on TikTok, described it this way: “Now they have a merge coming through a new light here while there’s a light here and then another light on the other side of the bridge like it is hella confusing.”

The traffic pattern has changed several times since work started. Neighbors say when drivers get frustrated, they look for shortcuts through their streets, where their children play.

“If you saw all the kids here tonight, I know they were noisy, but we wanted to bring them here to show you,” one resident said.

The city is bringing in an outside consultant to look at traffic and parking safety citywide, as FDOT hopes to meet its fall 2027 deadline to fix this.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.