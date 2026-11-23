KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland police are asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen November 14, with her last online post on November 18.

KenNiya LeAnne Crawford is 5-7, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a tan/beige color hoodie and wears blame frame glasses, according to a Kingsland Police Department news releases.

Crawford is a Kingsland local but her last known whereabouts were in the area of Atlanta - possibly Midtown or Downtown, police said. It is suspected she may be on foot but that is not verified.

She lives with a mental health condition and may be vulnerable, police said.

If you have any information related to this case, location or this missing person, police are asking that you contact the Kingsland Police Department and ask to speak to Lieutenant Flowers at (912)729-8254.

People may also call the non-emergency line at (912) 729-1442 and ask to speak to the Kingsland supervisor on shift.

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