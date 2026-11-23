JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) fell to the New York Giants (6-3-1) at the Meadowlands in New Jersey in a game broadcast on CBS47.

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FINAL

3:09 — Jaguars K Cam Little field goa

— Jaguars K Cam Little field goa 6:09 — Giants’ QB JJ McCarthy 8-yard TD to Malik Nabers

— Giants’ QB JJ McCarthy 8-yard TD to Malik Nabers 11:28 — Jaguars Cam Little 35-yard field goal

3Q

No scoring

2Q

0:16 2nd — Dominic Zvada this time drills a 54-yard field goal, Giants 20-6

— Dominic Zvada this time drills a 54-yard field goal, Giants 20-6 6:09 — Giants QB J.J. McCarthy hits WR Malik Nabers for an 8-yard TD pass, Giants, 17-6

— Giants QB J.J. McCarthy hits WR Malik Nabers for an 8-yard TD pass, Giants, 17-6 11:28 — Jaguars Cam Little adds another field goal from 35 yards, Giants 10-6

1Q

2:09 — Giants QB Jameis Winston sneaks it up the middle for 1-yard TD run, Giants, 10-3

— Giants QB Jameis Winston sneaks it up the middle for 1-yard TD run, Giants, 10-3 06:10 — Giants K Dominic Zvada hits 53-yard field goal to tie it at 3-3

— Giants K Dominic Zvada hits 53-yard field goal to tie it at 3-3 12:02 — Jaguars K Cam Little opens scoring with a 42-yard field goal, Jaguars, 3-0

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