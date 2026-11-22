COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has launched a Special Needs Registry Program, the agency announced.

The voluntary program is designed to help deputies better understand, communicate with and assist people with special needs during emergencies.

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The registry is open to people of all ages with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Down syndrome and other medical conditions or disabilities.

The office said the program’s goal is to better serve and protect every member of the community.

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The registry information will be available to Columbia County First Responders in the event of calls for service or an emergency event relating to that specified registered person.

Find the application to register here.

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