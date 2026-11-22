JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the fourth year, Jacksonville Humane Society is inviting families to the shelter to wear festive PJs and read stories to the cats and dogs during a fun holiday event.

The organization is joining dozens of animal shelters around the U.S. to celebrate the PAW-liday season at “Deck the Howls” on Friday, December 11, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Families are invited to don their favorite festive PJs and spend an evening having fun and making “meow-” mories.

Activities will include:

Reading holiday stories to our cats and dogs (bring your favorite holiday book or borrow one of ours!)

Decorating delicious dog cookies

Designing holiday cards for the pets at JHS

Crafting animal ornaments to take home

“Gift wrapping” special cat toys

Competing in animal trivia

Participating in a one-of-a-kind raffle

Enjoying holiday treats from Amaretti Desserts

Children of all ages are welcome. Parents/guardians must attend with children

Purchase tickets at jaxhumane.org/deckthehowls

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