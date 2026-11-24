JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast:
- Windy & cool with some drizzle & light rain at times through Wed. night. Rainfall will generally be relatively light – averaging a half inch or less with the greatest totals closer to the coast – but it will make for wet highways on the big travel day one day before Thanksgiving. Travel from Jacksonville in almost all directions will be wet.
- For Thanksgiving Day – still some drizzle & light rain early with lots of clouds & cool temps. Some sun will be possible by late in the day with highs in the low 60s.
- More sun for Friday into Saturday with cool temps. But nice fall weather overall.
- The next front brings chances for rain by Sunday night/early Monday, but the Jags game looks o.k. – partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 60s.
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Tropics:
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, some drizzle & a few brief shower. Low: 59
- WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy… drizzle & light rain at times. High: 63… 50s by late day.
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, showers at times. Low: 53
- THANKSGIVING DAY: Drizzle/light rain early… mostly cloudy/breezy/cool. High: 62
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 42/63
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/63
- SUNDAY: Increasing clouds… a few showers at night. 42/68
- MONDAY: Shower early… sun late. 54/69
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/69
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood