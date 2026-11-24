JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast:

Windy & cool with some drizzle & light rain at times through Wed. night. Rainfall will generally be relatively light – averaging a half inch or less with the greatest totals closer to the coast – but it will make for wet highways on the big travel day one day before Thanksgiving. Travel from Jacksonville in almost all directions will be wet.

For Thanksgiving Day – still some drizzle & light rain early with lots of clouds & cool temps. Some sun will be possible by late in the day with highs in the low 60s.

More sun for Friday into Saturday with cool temps. But nice fall weather overall.

The next front brings chances for rain by Sunday night/early Monday, but the Jags game looks o.k. – partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, some drizzle & a few brief shower. Low: 59

Cloudy, breezy, some drizzle & a few brief shower. Low: 59 WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy… drizzle & light rain at times. High: 63… 50s by late day.

Cloudy, windy… drizzle & light rain at times. High: 63… 50s by late day. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, showers at times. Low: 53

Cloudy, breezy, showers at times. Low: 53 THANKSGIVING DAY: Drizzle/light rain early… mostly cloudy/breezy/cool. High: 62

Drizzle/light rain early… mostly cloudy/breezy/cool. High: 62 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 42/63

Partly sunny. 42/63 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/63

Mostly sunny. 41/63 SUNDAY: Increasing clouds… a few showers at night. 42/68

Increasing clouds… a few showers at night. 42/68 MONDAY: Shower early… sun late. 54/69

Shower early… sun late. 54/69 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/69

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood