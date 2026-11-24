ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Augustine Beach Police Department is looking for certified police officers to join its ranks.

It’s important to note that the agency is not providing training sponsorships. According to a social media post, applicants must already be certified or eligible for certification as a Florida Law Enforcement Officer.

Prospective candidates may submit completed employment applications by email to Recruitment@sabpd.org.

Applications can also be delivered in person to the department headquarters, located at 2300 A1A South in St. Augustine Beach.

Additional details regarding the opening are available on the agency’s official website at www.sabpd.org.

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