DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A St. Augustine man is recovering after surviving a machete attack and helping rescue a woman at Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia last month.

Lee Daniel Lowery suffered a severed artery and a torn muscle after intervening to protect a woman from her boyfriend.

A surgeon repaired the life-threatening wound, leaving Lowery with a long scar stretching between his shoulder and chest.

Earlier that day in October, Lowery spoke with the woman and learned she was afraid of her boyfriend. Moments later, he heard screams coming from the trail.

“That sounds like a grown woman screaming for her life,” Lowery said.

Lowery sprinted down the path toward the disturbance. As he rounded a curve, he saw the woman attempting to escape an approaching vehicle.

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“Whenever I bent this corner, I see her running towards me and the guy driving in the truck behind her,” Lowery said.

The driver tried to hit both of them before stepping out of the vehicle. Lowery told the woman to run, but the confrontation quickly escalated.

“I was sprayed with pepper spray and then I was stabbed,” Lowery said.

After Lowery fell to the ground, the attacker returned to the truck and attempted to strike him with the vehicle. The woman rushed to intervene.

“I’m over here trying to wipe the stuff out of my eyes. And that girl comes out of the side, and pulls me by my shirt and pulls me out of the way from getting hit with the truck,” Lowery said.

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The driver attempted to run over Lowery a second time and the woman pulled him out of the path again before the assailant sped away. Lowery and the woman then walked through the woods to seek help.

“My whole right side, it was soaked, my shoes were filled with blood,” Lowery said.

It took more than an hour for the pair to reach a medical facility.

“I had a severed artery,” Lowery said.

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Surgeons stitched his artery and surrounding muscle back together. Despite the extensive injuries and pain, Lowery said he would go through the ordeal again to protect someone.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office provided Action News Jax with the incident report, but it’s heavily redacted. Law enforcement officers arrested the driver in Kentucky the following day.

Following the traumatic event, Lowery said he and the woman began dating and they are now expecting a child together. A GoFundMe has been set up for Lowery’s recovery; click here to learn more.

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