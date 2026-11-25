JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlanta man was arrested on outstanding warrants related to the death of a child in April, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, their SWAT team and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 36-year-old Jermaine Hardeman. Hardeman tried to flee on a scooter, trying to escape officers. He was stopped when JSO pinned him between two cars, taking him into custody.

Back on April 5, Atlanta police responded to a shooting and found a 3-year-old Armani Lyons with a gunshot wound. He did not survive

JSO says Hardeman’s arrest follows the April 13 arrest of Barbara Edwards, who is facing charges in connection with the child’s death.

Hardeman faces the following charges:

Felony Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree

Child killed in shooting southwest Atlanta Armani Lyons, 3 years old, died in a shooting at his babysitter's house in southwest Atlanta.

36-year-old Jermaine Hardeman

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