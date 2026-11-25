JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

UPDATE, 12:30 PM: Florida Department of Transportation cameras showing traffic flowing in all lanes of I-10 West after what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash shut it down for about five hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s live crash information website also reports that all lanes are opening following a “crash with injuries” at that location.

The crash occurred Wednesday as Thanksgiving travelers were making their commutes to loved ones to celebrate the holiday on Thursday.

Check back with Action News Jax for updates as they become available.

UPDATE, 7:40 AM: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid I-10 westbound at Luna and Mcduff due to a crash involving several cars. All lanes of the highway are closed and “It will most likely be closed for several hours,” JSO stated in a news release.

7:14 AM: A crash has closed all Interstate 10 westbound lanes near Lenox Avenue on Wednesday morning. Action News Jax is working to learn more details.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detour information. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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