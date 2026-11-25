JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving holiday travel is in full swing at Jacksonville International Airport, where travelers have experienced smooth movement through the terminal.

Airport officials expect roughly 14,000 passengers to pass through the facility today. Checkpoint lines have remained short, with Transportation Security Administration wait times staying around the 5-minute mark since about 6 a.m.

Operations at the Jacksonville airport have seen minimal disruption, with no flight cancellations reported and about 15 flight delays logged so far.

Additionally, about 1,800 parking spaces remain available on-site for travelers. Despite the manageable crowds, airport officials said travelers should still plan ahead by arriving at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight departure time.

Airport officials expect more people to travel through the airport later this week. Greg Willis, an airport spokesperson, said the holiday travel crunch is not over, however.

“Wednesday is always well-reported on as being an incredibly busy travel day. Sunday and Monday will actually be just as busy, if not busier,” Willis said.

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