ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Parents abruptly picked up children from Kid City USA daycare in Oakleaf on Wednesday after teachers walked off the job over bounced paychecks.

The staff shortage left the facility without enough employees to supervise children on the day before Thanksgiving.

Staff members made the collective decision to skip work after discovering their latest paychecks lacked funds - and bounced.

The sudden walkout forced families to scramble for afternoon child care while teachers faced the holiday without their earnings.

Amire Shakir Fulford, a mother of a child at the center, said parents were instructed to retrieve their children early without warning.

“It’s thanksgiving tomorrow. Half of them can’t even buy a turkey dinner,” said Fulford, who said center staff told her the walkout stemmed from unpaid compensation.

“(I asked) what’s going on? She said, ‘Well, the checks bounce. The teachers are leaving because they weren’t paid.’ And this is not the first time,” Fulford said.

Fulford said the teachers have built meaningful relationships with the children.

“He gives her a hug every day when he leaves. He runs to her. She loves these kids,” Fulford said.

Staff member Nyasia Smith said she normally gets paid by direct deposit, but received an unexpected handwritten check on Tuesday.

When she attempted to deposit it, the bank turned her away. “The bank told me that there was no money in the account, so after that I left the bank and I called payroll,” Smith said.

Payroll representatives told Smith to try a second banking institution, but that bank also rejected the check. Smith said she then noticed the check did not display the company’s name.

“That’s weird, because usually our check says ‘Kid City’ on it. I’ve had checks before from the daycare. … I never had a handwritten check ever handed to me,” Smith said.

The payroll failure has placed immediate financial strain on workers ahead of the holidays. Smith said the missing funds leave her unable “to provide food for my family or anything, not be paying my bills or anything.”

Federal court records show the parent company of Kid City USA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Jacksonville in January.

Other branches have experienced similar difficulties. A Kid City USA location in Colorado recently shut down with roughly one week’s notice following payroll disputes, according to reports from KAOO news5.

The sudden shutdown left parents without clarity regarding the center’s immediate future.

“We don’t know if we should bring our kids the next day,” Fulford said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.