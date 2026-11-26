JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast:
- Some drizzle early this evening, then some rain overnight, with temps in the 50s.
- Thanksgiving Day will begin with some drizzle or light rain; otherwise, a cloudy, windy & chilly day with temps. only making it to near 60 degrees.
- Friday will be brighter with a mix of sun & clouds but still cool, with highs in the low 60s dropping into the low 40s – with some 30s well inland – Friday night.
- Still cool Saturday but at least plenty of sun with highs 60-65.
- Clouds will move in Sunday, but milder highs will reach the upper 60s. The Jags game: Partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 60s.
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Tropics:
- Hurricane season ends Monday, Nov. 30 – nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy with some evening drizzle… a period of rain overnight. Low: 53
- THANKSGIVING DAY: Some drizzle/light rain early… mostly cloudy/windy/cool. High: 62
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing, chilly. Low: 42
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny & cool. High: 60
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 41/63
- SUNDAY: Clouds moving in. 42/68 …. A shower at night.
- MONDAY: Shower early… becoming partly cloudy. 57/69
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/69
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 53/70
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood