JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death of a 41-year-old inmate who died at a local hospital on Wednesday.

Police said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at Duval County Jail earlier in the day and taken by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Jesse Ward Gill, 41, who was arrested on Tuesday for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

The investigation is being investigated by JSO and is pending the Medical Examiner’s Office conclusion.

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