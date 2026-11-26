JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, the holiday can be a painful reminder for people coping with the loss of loved ones. Action News Jax spoke with clinical psychologist Dr. Justin D’Arienzo about strategies to help friends and relatives navigate grief during family gatherings.

Grief affects a significant portion of holiday celebrants. According to Psychology Today, “At least 35 percent of individuals don’t look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one.” D’Arienzo explained that empty chairs at dining tables can trigger profound sorrow, noting, “Whenever it’s one of those first holidays without a loved one that’s passed, it is definitely a difficult time.”

D’Arienzo said families should anticipate sudden waves of grief when holiday routines highlight an absence. He noted, “You’ll imagine them sitting where they typically were and doing what they would do. So you should expect kind of surges of emotion at times.”

Having a support plan in place can help relatives manage those difficult moments. A key part of supporting a grieving individual involves preventing them from withdrawing. D’Arienzo explained that “typically somebody that is feeling grieved will wanna isolate.” To counter that tendency, he urged loved ones to take initiative, saying, “So our job as a community or loved one or family member is to not let them make excuses to tell them, I’m picking you up, this is what we’re doing.”

While some people might avoid mentioning a deceased friend or relative to prevent distress, D’Arienzo advised taking the opposite approach. He recommended that families “talk about how they would typically celebrate that holiday and. Even make their name and them still part of the tradition and the celebration, even if they’re not there.”

Support should also extend beyond the dinner table, with D’Arienzo emphasizing the need to stay connected with grieving individuals after the holidays pass. Additionally, he warned families to watch a grieving person’s alcohol consumption and cautioned that anyone mentioning suicide requires immediate professional intervention.

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