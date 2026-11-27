JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting Club Jacksonville defender Georgia Brown has earned a selection to the Scotland Women’s National Team for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup second-round play-off matches against Sweden.

The roster spot marks the second international call-up of the season for the 24-year-old defender, who competes professionally in the Gainbridge Super League.

A victory over Sweden across the two-legged aggregate series would secure Scotland a place in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Qualification would mark only the second time in the national team’s history that it has reached the tournament. Brown was previously selected for Scotland’s qualifying matches against Czechia in October.

Brown has started 11 Gainbridge Super League matches on the back line for Sporting JAX this season. She noted that representing her country offers a meaningful opportunity to compete for a World Cup spot.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Scotland; I’m extremely grateful every time I get to put the shirt on and the feeling of playing for something so much bigger than yourself is incredible,” Brown said. “And especially with the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, that’s something every footballer dreams of, so it’s a really exciting time.”

Brown explained that participating in national team camps contributes to her overall development on the pitch. She pointed to the daily standard of training with experienced teammates as an asset that sharpens her understanding before returning to club competition on the First Coast.

“I feel like I gain something each time I go away with the squad,” Brown said. “The attention to detail and intensity of the sessions and games at camp helps raise my own level and improves my understanding of the game, which I try to show when I get back to Jacksonville. Just being surrounded by players who have lots of experience playing at the highest level allows me to learn so much about how they prepare for and approach games, especially during high-pressure moments.”

Following the selection, JAX congratulated Brown on her call-up and wished her luck with the national team.

Scotland will host Sweden for the first leg on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The squad will then travel to Stockholm to conclude the play-off series on Saturday, Dec. 5.

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