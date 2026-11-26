JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who hit an e-bike carrying four girls across a crosswalk near Atlantic Boulevard was arrested this weekend for leaving the accident scene.

Police said after striking the girls Kyle Kenneth Roman, 18, proceeded a short distance home, where he was arrested after admitting to being responsible for the accident.

The hit-and-run occurred on Saturday about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Indian Springs Road near Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

A witness said Roman’s Toyota Avalon with custom exhaust was traveling at a high rate of speed when it turned onto Indian Springs Road.

That’s where it struck the e-bike carrying the four girls. Two were taken to Wolfson Hospital and two were taken to UF Health, police said.

A police report said family members reported one girl suffered head injuries, another suffered a broken leg, a third girl sustained head and stomach injuries, and a fourth girl was bleeding from her head and had no movement in her right leg.

Roman initially told police the damage they observed to his car outside his home was due to an accident on Butler Boulevard.

When police told him the damage was not consistent with hitting a curb, he later “unequivocally admitted” to hitting the girls, police said in the incident report.

Police also said they recovered broken pieces of the car from the crash scene and matched them to Roman’s car.

Roman is charged with four counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury without rendering aid and one count of careless driving.

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