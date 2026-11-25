JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says you might want to slow down before heading to Thanksgiving dinner. AAA data shows that speeding on Thanksgiving can increase by up to 185% compared to other Thursdays throughout the year.

Action News Jax spent the day at a rest stop in St. Johns County, where you can see just how many people are on I-95, likely headed to see family or friends for Thanksgiving. But FDOT says the most important part of the trip is making sure you get to your destination safely.

Some drivers say they’ve seen alarming behavior on the road to their Thanksgiving festivities, including people speeding and on their phones while driving.

“It’s been quite a few accidents we’ve seen,” said traveler Fatima Betton.

“We have seen one reckless person that went around and was passing on the shoulder on the right,” said traveler Madeline Chandler.

AAA says distracted driving and speeding increase quite dramatically on Thanksgiving compared to other Thursdays throughout the year. Its data shows that between noon and 6 p.m., speeding drivers increase by 128%. That number jumps further at 7 in the morning, when AAA expects speeding drivers to skyrocket to 185%.

Javier Guerrero says he’s been on the road with his wife and two young daughters since 5:30 Wednesday morning. He says when he’s traveling with his family, the last thing he’s worried about is being the fastest driver. “What are you gonna get, three minutes, five minutes early?” Guerrero said.

“When I’m driving with my family, basically I’m in charge of their safety. When you see people that are just speeding, they can just make a little mistake. Just one small mistake and then maybe your life could be ruined,” Guerrero said.

“Remember that it’s not only your life. You can ruin a family,” he said.

Jacob Pickering, a community outreach specialist with FDOT, says to remember that Florida is expected to see nearly four million drivers on the road on Thanksgiving Day.

“People tend to be a little bit more lackadaisical around the holidays because they don’t think as many people are going to be on the road,” Pickering said.

“FDOT’s statewide goal is Target Zero. So zero fatalities, zero crashes on our roadways is our goal. And we need everybody’s help to get there,” Pickering said.

Pickering says FDOT will have people working around the clock on Thanksgiving Day, keeping an eye on traffic. You can download its FL511 app for real-time updates.

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